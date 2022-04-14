KBC Group NV Sells 61,874 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,873. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

