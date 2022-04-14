KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,920 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.25. The stock had a trading volume of 737,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,325. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

