KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $74,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

SBNY traded up $5.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.21. The stock had a trading volume of 577,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

