Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$144,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

