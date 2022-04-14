Kering (KER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) recently:

4/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($880.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($755.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €780.00 ($847.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($728.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €803.00 ($872.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €780.00 ($847.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($755.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €795.00 ($864.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €813.00 ($883.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($869.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €748.00 ($813.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €813.00 ($883.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Kering was given a new €855.00 ($929.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($760.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €825.00 ($896.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($978.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($902.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($969.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($928.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($836.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering stock traded down €5.50 ($5.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €526.30 ($572.07). 324,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €596.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €647.04.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.