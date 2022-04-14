KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

