KeyCorp Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,590.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,522.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,636.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

