KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.