Keyera (KEYUF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Keyera (OTCMKTS: KEYUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

2/17/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/17/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.