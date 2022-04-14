Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$40.50 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.06.

KEY stock opened at C$33.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

