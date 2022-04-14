KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $590,229.45 and $17,064.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

