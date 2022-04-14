Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 1,170.2% in March

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 1,170.2% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 220,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337,957. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.