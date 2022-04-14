Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $80.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $601,929,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.