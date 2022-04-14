Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 481,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,002. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

