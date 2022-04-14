Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.