Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

KRP opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

