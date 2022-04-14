Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

KIM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

