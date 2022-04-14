Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 527,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

