Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €92.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.37% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($91.30) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.77 ($99.75).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €54.32 ($59.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.48. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

