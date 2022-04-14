KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.34. 35,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,744. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

