Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 2,794,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,048. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.