Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 132.4% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the March 15th total of 486,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

