Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 132.4% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the March 15th total of 486,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
