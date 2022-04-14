KUN Price Reaches $24.12 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, KUN has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $24.12 or 0.00060511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $48,248.60 and approximately $463.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

