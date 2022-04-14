Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million, a P/E ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 2.17. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

