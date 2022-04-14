Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $50.72

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $53.21. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

