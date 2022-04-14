L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

FSTR opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

