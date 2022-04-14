L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

