Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 30,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LADR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
