Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 30,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

