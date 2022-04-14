Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

LKFN stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

