LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.41 ($37.40) and last traded at €34.98 ($38.02). Approximately 642,136 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.19 ($39.34).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.78.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

