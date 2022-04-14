Larry Taddei Sells 14,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$450,022.50.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Larry Taddei sold 2,500 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$54,325.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.75. 117,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

