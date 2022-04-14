Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.44.

LEA stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. Lear has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

