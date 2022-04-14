Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS LMPMY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.74.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
