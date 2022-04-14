Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Up 0.7%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.21. 16,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $465.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $4,209,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.