Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Up 0.7%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.21. 16,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $465.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92.
About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
