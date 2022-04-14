Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

BWG stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 39,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,015. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

