Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $132.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leidos traded as high as $110.65 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 582752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

