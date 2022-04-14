Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $17.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. Lennar has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.