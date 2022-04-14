Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.88. 3,623,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.