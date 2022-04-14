Leuthold Group LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,265. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

