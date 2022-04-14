Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 834,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,987. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

