Leuthold Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of IAI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.01. 29,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

