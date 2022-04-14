Leuthold Group LLC Invests $1.57 Million in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

