Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 85,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 3,112,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

