Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,891. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

