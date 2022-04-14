Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,706. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

