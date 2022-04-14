Leuthold Group LLC Sells 51,035 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,035 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $258.64. 1,091,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average is $248.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

