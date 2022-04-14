Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.37 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00007257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $301.27 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.09 or 0.07533715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.94 or 0.99779977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

