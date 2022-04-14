Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.67. Lilium shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 25,819 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lilium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

