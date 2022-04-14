Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.67. Lilium shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 25,819 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.