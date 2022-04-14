LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth $2,416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 108,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

