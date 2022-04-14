Lisk Machine Learning (LML) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

